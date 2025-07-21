The small right-wing populist party Sanseito, which campaigned under the slogan of “Japanese First,” won big in Sunday’s Upper House election, taking a projected 14 seats — the third-most among opposition forces in the poll.

The stunning results put the upstart party just behind the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) and Nippon Ishin no Kai among opposition parties in its total number of Upper House seats.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito coalition was dealt a drubbing in the poll, losing its majority — meaning it will need the support of at least one opposition party to pass any piece of legislation.