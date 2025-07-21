As Japan’s foreign population continues to rise both in terms of quantity and diversity, one of the talking points during Sunday’s election was how the country should deal with the increase of international residents.

While foreign nationals do not have the right to vote unless they naturalize, as residents they contribute to the economy, pay taxes and raise families in Japan. As electoral results could impact their lives, The Japan Times asked several foreign residents to weigh in. Interviews have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Mark Williams (55)