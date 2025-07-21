Voter turnout in Sunday's election for Japan's House of Councilors stood at 58.52% as of 2:30 a.m. on Monday, up from 52.05% in the previous Upper House election in 2022, according to a tally.

The number of people who cast their ballots under the early voting system ahead of the election came in at 26,181,865, a record high for any national poll in the country, accounting for 25.12% of all eligible voters, according to the internal affairs ministry.

The figure was up by 6,568,390 voters from the previous Upper House election in 2022.

The increase apparently came since the election was scheduled for the second day of a three-day weekend.

The number of early voters rose in all 47 prefectures, with Miyazaki logging the biggest increase, of 49.43%. Kumamoto followed, with a climb of 44.59%, and Kochi, with 43.31%.