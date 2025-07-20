Gaza's civil defense agency said Saturday that Israeli fire killed 39 people and wounded more than 100 near two aid centers, in the latest deaths of Palestinians seeking food.

Deaths of people waiting for handouts in huge crowds near food points in Gaza have become a regular occurrence, with the territory's authorities frequently blaming Israeli fire.

But the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has replaced U.N. agencies as the main distributor of aid in the territory, has accused the militant group Hamas of fomenting unrest and shooting at civilians.