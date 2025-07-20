The Israeli military issued evacuation orders Sunday in areas of central Gaza packed with displaced Palestinians where it hasn't operated so far in its war with Hamas, while medics said at least 30 people were killed waiting for aid as hunger mounts.

The military evacuation demand, which could signal an imminent attack on neighborhoods in Deir al-Balah, alarmed the families of Israeli hostages, who fear their relatives are being held there.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to a wasteland during more than 21 months of war and there are fears of accelerating starvation.