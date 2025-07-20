Voters head to the polls Sunday for an Upper House election that could considerably alter the Japanese political landscape.
Opinion polls have indicated the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition could lose its long-held majority in the upper chamber, a development that would likely exacerbate instability amid significant challenges at home and abroad.
Since the Lower House election, which saw the coalition fall short of a majority, the LDP hasn’t been able to rehabilitate its standing in the eyes of many voters. Sunday’s vote will offer a snapshot of the current mood around Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who also serves as LDP leader and whose political standing has long been tarnished by low approval ratings.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.