As voters headed to the polls on Sunday for what could be one of the most turbulent elections in recent history, constituents across Tokyo reflected the nation’s diverging political beliefs. Amid heightened debate over rising prices, some voters stuck to their usual choices, while others began to seek alternatives, underscoring the fragmentation of Japan’s political landscape.

Although the rise in popularity of smaller parties has been making headlines in recent weeks, especially given the success of parties like the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) in the Lower House election last year and the right-wing populist party Sanseito in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election last month, many — especially among the older generation — continue to vote for the same parties as they always have.

“(I voted for) the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan — I always vote for them,” said 84-year-old Goro Hashimoto in Toshima Ward on Sunday morning. “They care about the people, which is especially important with rising prices.”