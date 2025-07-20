After more than three months since the start of the Osaka Expo in April, the Nepal pavilion finally opened on Saturday.

With Nepal's entry, all foreign pavilions of the 158 countries and regions and seven international organizations participating in the event are now open.

After a ceremony, the Nepal pavilion opened to the general public around 12:30 p.m. It attracted many visitors, including those who came to see "the last pavilion."

Nepal was among the countries that opted for the "Type A" format in which pavilions are built by themselves. However, according to informed sources, the Nepal pavilion's construction was suspended in January due to delays in payments to the contractors, and work resumed on June 16.

Durga Bahadur Subedi, Nepal's ambassador to Japan, told reporters on Saturday that the pavilion took a long time to open because of delays in materials procurement and labor shortages.

The ambassador said he was happy that the pavilion had finally opened, allowing Nepal to join the Expo together with many other countries from around the world.

When building foreign pavilions, coordination between some countries and contractors did not go smoothly, against the backdrop of soaring materials prices and other factors. Delays in preparations had been pointed out until right before the April opening.