Amid signs of changes in spending behavior among foreign visitors, enhancing experience-based tourism and offering value-added accommodation services are key to further stimulating inbound consumption in Japan.

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record high of 21,518,100 in January-June, topping the 20-million mark at the fastest pace ever. The results highlighted the popularity of Japan as a travel destination.

However, the consumption patterns of these visitors have been shifting as their enthusiasm for purchasing luxury items appears to be waning.