Amid signs of changes in spending behavior among foreign visitors, enhancing experience-based tourism and offering value-added accommodation services are key to further stimulating inbound consumption in Japan.
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record high of 21,518,100 in January-June, topping the 20-million mark at the fastest pace ever. The results highlighted the popularity of Japan as a travel destination.
However, the consumption patterns of these visitors have been shifting as their enthusiasm for purchasing luxury items appears to be waning.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.