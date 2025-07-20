At least one person was killed and four missing during heavy downpours Sunday in South Korea, officials said, bringing the death toll to 11 from torrential rains that have lashed the country in recent days.

Close to 170 millimeters of rain hit Gapyeong County in Gyeonggi province, 70 kilometers east of Seoul, early Sunday.

"We expect at least four missing now on top of one dead in Gapyeong," an interior ministry official said.

The total number of deaths from the five-day deluge is now at least 11, according to official data.

A woman in her 70s was killed when her house collapsed in a landslide around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in Gapyeong, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Most of the deaths have occurred in the southern county of Sancheong, which has seen nearly 800 mm of rain since Wednesday.

South Korea typically experiences monsoon rains in July and is usually well-prepared. But last week, the country's southern regions were hit by especially intense downpours, with some of the heaviest hourly rainfall on record, official weather data showed.

Scientists say climate change has made extreme weather events more frequent and intense around the world.

In 2022, South Korea endured record-breaking rains and flooding, which killed at least 11 people.