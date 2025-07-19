Several nights a week, Daria Slavytska packs a yoga mat, blankets and food into a stroller and descends with her 2-year-old Emil into the Kyiv subway. While air raid sirens wail above, the 27-year-old tries to snatch a few hours' sleep safely below ground.

For the past two months, Russia has unleashed nighttime drone and missile assaults on Kyiv in a summer offensive that is straining the city's air defenses, and has its 3.7 million residents exhausted and on edge.

Other towns and villages have seen far worse since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in early 2022 — especially those close to the front-line far to the east and south.