With dark jeans pulled over an ankle monitor attached just hours earlier, Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro made clear on Friday that the humiliation of court-ordered restraints would not curb his role in global politics.

In a defiant interview at his party's offices, raided at dawn in the latest crackdown from the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro cast himself as the man to renegotiate U.S. tariffs, curb Chinese influence and beat back leftists in Brazil.

"They want to get me out of the political game next year," he said, referring to an election in which President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to seek a fourth term. "Without me in the race, Lula could beat anyone."