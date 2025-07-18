The United States aims to pare the Group of 20 major economies back to its financial roots next year when it takes over the rotating presidency from South Africa, sources familiar with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump's plans said.

Washington has scaled back its participation this year, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent skipping a G20 finance chiefs' meeting that started in Durban, South Africa, on Thursday, his second absence from an event this year.

Experts and administration sources say the absence of top U.S. officials reflects the Trump administration's skepticism about multilateral institutions such as the G20, which the U.S. helped found in 1999.