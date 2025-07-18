U.S. President Donald Trump's public approval rating on immigration fell in recent weeks to 41%, the lowest since his return to the White House, as Americans took a dour view of heavy-handed tactics, a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Wednesday found.

The same share of respondents in the two-day poll — 41% — said they approved of Trump's overall performance as president, matching a June 21-23 reading that marked the lowest of Trump's second term so far. Trump's approval rating on immigration was 43% in the June poll.

The Republican president has ordered a nationwide campaign to arrest migrants in the country illegally and has vowed to deport millions of people, executing raids at work sites including farms that were largely exempted from enforcement during his first term. The raids often feature masked officials and have provoked dozens of lawsuits.