A group of people with intellectual disabilities in Japan has created and published an online dictionary for teaching others about election-related terms and the steps to vote.

With Sunday's election for the House of Councilors — the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament — drawing closer, in-person and online study sessions have been held using the dictionary.

The 236-page "Senkyo no Kotoba" (terms of election) dictionary contains about 170 election-related terms, such as "the right to vote," "candidate" and "democracy," and the voting procedure is explained in hiragana letters in principle.