A district court on Thursday ordered the Shiga Prefectural Government to pay about ¥31 million ($208,728) in damages to a former assistant nurse acquitted of murdering a patient.

Sosuke Ikeda, presiding judge at the Otsu District Court, said in the ruling that the investigation of Mika Nishiyama, 45, by officers of the Shiga Prefectural Police department went beyond socially acceptable levels.

Meanwhile, the court rejected Nishiyama's claim for damages from the Japanese government, saying her indictment by public prosecutors was reasonable to a certain degree. The plaintiff side plans to appeal against the ruling.