Rising political party Sanseito is the third-most popular pick among voters ahead of Sunday's election for the Upper House, a Jiji Press opinion poll for July showed Thursday.

The survey found that 6.9% of respondents plan to vote for Sanseito in the Upper House's proportional representation bloc, up 3.4 percentage points from June and improving its ranking among political parties from sixth place.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party remained the front-runner at 20.9%, albeit down 3.6 points.