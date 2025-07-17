Highlight videos, or short videos utilizing clips posted by political parties and candidates, on social media are playing a major role in Japan's election for the Upper House on Sunday.

Social media is increasingly impacting election results amid the growing popularity of YouTube and other video-sharing sites. Some video creators seek to boost specific parties or candidates, while others are motivated by advertising revenue generated by views.

A former company employee in his 30s living in Tokyo began posting highlight videos on YouTube in December 2023.