A cockpit voice recording of doomed Air India Flight 171 indicates that it was the younger co-pilot who asked his more experienced colleague why he turned off the plane’s fuel-supply switches, according to people familiar with the matter.

The information, from people who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly, reveals for the first time who said what in the cockpit.

A preliminary report from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released last week included a description of the exchange, including one pilot’s denial that he turned off the switches, without identifying the individual speakers.