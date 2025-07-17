South Korea has kicked off a retrial for the country's former spy chief, Kim Jae-gyu, over the 1979 assassination of then-president Park Chung-hee, Kim's family said on Thursday.

Park had ruled the country with an iron fist for more than 15 years when he was shot and killed by his head of intelligence and trusted aide Kim at a dinner in 1979.

Kim was subsequently sentenced to death by a military court for killing the head of state with the goal of "insurrection," and was hanged shortly after.