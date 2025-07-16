Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, said on Thursday that protecting Druze citizens and their rights is "our priority," as Israel vowed to destroy Syrian government forces attacking Druze in southern Syria.

In his first televised statement after powerful Israeli air strikes on Damascus on Wednesday, al-Sharaa addressed Druze citizens saying "we reject any attempt to drag you into hands of an external party."

"We are not among those who fear the war. We have spent our lives facing challenges and defending our people, but we have put the interests of the Syrians before chaos and destruction," he said.