Researchers at the University of Osaka Hospital conducted surgeries last year to reduce the number of fetuses in 10 cases of multiple pregnancy, it has been learned.

It was the first time that the procedure was carried out as clinical research in Japan. The results were presented to the Japan Society of Perinatal and Neonatal Medicine.

According to Professor Masayuki Endo of the research team, surgeries were performed with consent between March and December last year on 10 pregnant women in their 20s to 40s who had pregnancies of triplets or more, or had two fetuses but suffered serious complications.