The EU is preparing to step up its engagement with other countries hit by U.s. President Donald Trump’s tariffs following a slew of new threats to the bloc and other American trading partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

Contacts will take place with nations, including Canada and Japan, and could include the potential for coordination, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

The move comes as talks between the EU and the U.S. have dragged on and continue to be stuck on several issues, including cars and tariff rates on agriculture.