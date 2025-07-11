U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would supply weapons to Ukraine via NATO and that he would make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday.

In recent days, Trump has expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of progress towards ending the war sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"I think I'll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday," Trump told NBC News, declining to elaborate.