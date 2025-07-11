A team led by a professor at Osaka University's Bioinformatics Center has replicated the mouse embryo implantation process in laboratory equipment with a high success rate.
Masahito Ikawa and his team on Wednesday said that they had developed a method of culturing fragments of uterine tissue from mice in laboratory containers to achieve embryo implantation.
The team also discovered protein interactions that help drive embryo implantation.
