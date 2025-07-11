Liberal Democratic Party executive Hiroshi Moriyama and visiting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held talks in Osaka on Friday, apparently focusing on beef trade.

Moriyama, secretary-general of the LDP and also head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting Japan-China friendship, is believed to have been briefed on the possible enforcement of an animal health and quarantine agreement necessary for China's resumption of beef imports from Japan.

The Japanese side hopes to advance final adjustment to restart beef exports to China.

China has had a ban on Japanese beef imports since the outbreak of mad cow disease, formally called bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE, in Japan in 2001. The Japanese and Chinese governments signed the animal health and quarantine agreement in 2019, but the Chinese side's procedures to put it into effect have been suspended.

At a meeting in Peru in November last year, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume imports.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, exchanged opinions on the effectuation of the agreement at their meeting in Malaysia on Thursday.

The Chinese vice premier is visiting Japan for China's "national day" event on Friday for the Osaka Expo.

Moriyama apparently asked He for a new loan of giant pandas to Japan from China. Currently, there are only two giant pandas in Japan — both at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo — after four at the Adventure World amusement facility in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, were returned to China late last month.