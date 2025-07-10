Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility Wednesday for the deadly sinking of a merchant vessel earlier this week, their second attack in 24 hours as they resumed their campaign against Red Sea shipping.
The Eternity C, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, was badly damaged in the attack that started on Monday and continued into Tuesday, when the ship sank.
Yemen's rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, which came a day after they boarded and sank the Magic Seas — their first attack on merchant shipping this year.
