British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hope to win agreement from President Emmanuel Macron on tougher measures to control migration on Thursday, the final day of a three-day trip when the French leader was lavished with pomp and ceremony.

After being welcomed by King Charles, who sat next to Macron in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle on Tuesday, Starmer will want to see something concrete to back up Macron's promise of greater "cooperation and tangible results" on migration.

Starmer, whose popularity has slumped since he won an election landslide last year, needs a win on bringing down high levels of immigration, particularly the number of asylum seekers arriving in small boats, to try to curtail the rise of Britain's populist Reform U.K. party, led by Brexit veteran Nigel Farage.