Crews in central Texas are digging through massive piles of debris, overturned vehicles and shattered homes for a sixth day as the search continues for victims of flash floods that killed more than 100 people over the Fourth of July weekend.

At least 160 people are still missing in Kerr Country, the hardest-hit area of the Texas Hill Country. Officials say no one has been found alive since July 4, when the deluge arrived in the predawn hours, tearing through a 100-kilometer stretch of the Guadalupe River packed with vacationers. The waters inundated storied summer camps including Camp Mystic, where at least 27 children and counselors died. Sheriff Larry Leitha said 2,100 people are involved in the response, and the death toll in Kerr County alone has reached 95.

Authorities said they’re concentrating their efforts in areas around the river that are choked with debris. Crews are using excavators and skid loaders to comb through heaps of trees, homes and wreckage in search of victims.