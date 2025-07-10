U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Thursday as the U.S. prepares to send more weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off attacks from the Kremlin’s war machine.

Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering in Kuala Lumpur, the U.S. State Department said.

The meeting comes as Russia has been pounding Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with record numbers of drones and missiles, leading U.S. President Donald Trump to express his mounting frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin for keeping up attacks.