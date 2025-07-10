Major Japanese political parties are calling for boosting the country's defense capabilities in their campaigns for the July 20 House of Councilors election, but their views are mixed on increased defense spending.

Japan and the surrounding region "face one of the toughest security environments in the world," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a televised debate earlier this month, apparently referring to China's aggressive military activity and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

"The government has an obvious responsibility to increase defense spending, after gaining the understanding of the people," said Ishiba, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.