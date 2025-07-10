The agriculture ministry said Wednesday that it forecasts "frequent" outbreaks of stink bug varieties that cause issues with rice crops in many parts of the country.

According to the ministry's pest outbreak alert, such stink bugs are expected to appear in Hokkaido, the southern part of the Tohoku region, the southern part of the Kanto region, the Hokuriku, Tokai and Chugoku regions.

Last year, outbreaks of rice stink bugs, which prevent rice plants from bearing grains, were confirmed in 37 prefectures, leading to lower yields in some areas. Similar damage is feared this year.

The ministry forecasts "somewhat frequent" outbreaks in northern Tohoku, the Kinki and Shikoku regions and the Kyushu region.

The ministry urges farmers to take immediate action against the bugs, including exterminating them, as prolonged high temperatures may lead to more frequent occurrences or longer infestation periods.

The prefectures of Yamagata, Saitama, Toyama, Ishikawa and Yamaguchi have already issued warnings about the pests.

While concerns about rice stink bugs, which reduce yields, are especially strong, other stink bugs affect rice quality by causing black spots on grains.