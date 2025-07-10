Japan’s foreign minister urged his Chinese counterpart to ensure Japanese companies have access to rare earths and expressed concern about Chinese military activity close to Japan.

Takeshi Iwaya expressed "strong concern” over China’s export controls on rare earths and magnets, as well as Chinese military aircraft approaching Japanese Self-Defense Force planes, during a meeting Thursday in Malaysia, according to a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Iwaya "strongly urged the Chinese government to expedite the approval process for export license applications for rare earths and magnets” during a 45-minute meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, according to the statement.

A Chinese foreign ministry statement about the meeting didn’t include references to specific points raised by Iwaya. Instead, it said that Wang conveyed to Iwaya that China’s policy toward Japan remains stable and consistent.

"The two sides also had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on issues of common concern,” the Chinese statement said.

According to the Japanese statement, the ministers also agreed to accelerate steps toward resuming exports of Japanese beef to China, including the early enactment of a Japan-China animal health quarantine agreement.

In addition, the Japanese statement said the ministers confirmed progress in the process of lifting of a Chinese ban on Japanese seafood imposed in response to Tokyo’s release of wastewater into the sea from the destroyed Fukushima power plant.