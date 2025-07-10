Japanese police have doubled their personnel who deal with cases of lone wolves, or those who conduct terrorist attacks without belonging to any organization, since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead in July 2022.
The assassination highlighted threats from such offenders, whose moves are difficult to detect.
"We will uncover invisible enemies by gathering small pieces of information," a senior official of the National Police Agency said.
