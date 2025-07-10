Inappropriate interrogation practices by police and prosecutors continue to be reported in Japan, with cases involving verbal abuse and the use of leading or coercive methods to induce suspects to make statements that support official narratives.
Experts warn that such methods increase the risk of wrongful convictions.
The Japan Federation of Bar Associations has emphasized the urgent need for further reforms in interrogation procedures.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.