A South Korean court early Thursday approved a fresh arrest warrant for disgraced former President Yoon Suk Yeol and placed him in custody, days after special investigators renewed efforts to detain him over his failed martial law bid.

Yoon was released from detention in March after the Seoul Central District Court overturned his January arrest, allowing him to stand trial for insurrection without being held in custody. In April, Yoon was formally removed from office after his impeachment was upheld by the country's Constitutional Court.

South Korea's special counsel prosecutors on Sunday sought a new arrest warrant for Yoon on charges including abuse of power and obstruction of official duties, among others.