U.S. travelers no longer have to worry about removing their shoes to go through standard airport security checkpoints, a change that will likely speed up screening for airline passengers.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rolled out the policy change at an event at Washington Reagan National Airport on Tuesday, saying the Transportation Security Administration’s layered approach to security allowed the update. The change takes effect immediately, she said, adding that she thinks travelers will be "thrilled” about it.

"We’re so excited that we can make the experience for those individuals traveling throughout our airports in the United States much more hospitable, more efficient,” Noem said, adding that streamlining the process is especially important as the U.S. prepares to host large events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.