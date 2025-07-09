U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his displeasure with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine and confirmed he’s sending more defensive weapons to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government, sweeping aside an earlier pause by the Pentagon.

"He’s killing too many people, so we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I’ve approved it,” Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Earlier in the meeting, he said he was "not happy with Putin” because the Russian leader is "killing a lot of people.”

It was the second time in less than 24 hours that Trump has expressed disapproval of Putin over his refusal to work toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, an idea that Zelenskyy has backed. Trump has turned away from claims he made before taking office that he could end the war in 24 hours.