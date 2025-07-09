Ruling party lawmaker Yosuke Tsuruho came under fire on Wednesday over his verbal gaffe about a powerful earthquake that struck Noto Peninsula last year.

Tsuruho, a member of the House of Councilors from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said in a campaign speech in the city of Wakayama on Tuesday, "It was lucky that the earthquake occurred in Noto." Tsuruho apparently tried to say the government's moves to allow people to go through administrative procedures outside their area of residence were accelerated after the Noto earthquake.

The chairman of the Upper House Budget Committee later on Tuesday withdrew the remarks and apologized.

Speaking at a news conference in Wakayama on Wednesday, Tsuruho reiterated his apology and said, "I lacked consideration for the disaster-hit areas." He denied any plans to leave the LDP or resign as lawmaker.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized Tsuruho's remarks, while speaking to reporters in the city of Aomori on Wednesday.

"This was unbelievable. It was beyond a slip of the tongue. He must deeply apologize to the people of Noto," Noda said.

Tsuruho should decide his own fate, Noda said. "He has to take seriously how the public sees him."

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Keiichiro Tachibana said at a news conference in Tokyo: "It's important to stay close to the feelings of victims. No one should ever trample on them."