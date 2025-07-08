Two crew members of a Greek-managed vessel were wounded and two were missing in a drone attack off Yemen on Monday, hours after Iran-aligned Houthi militants claimed an assault on another bulk carrier in the Red Sea, saying the ship had sunk.

Monday's attack 50 nautical miles (around 92 kilometers) southwest of the port of Hodeidah was the second assault by Houthis against merchant vessels in the vital shipping corridor since November 2024, said an official at the European Union´s Operation Aspides, assigned to help protect Red Sea shipping.

The Liberia-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier Eternity C with 22 members on board — 21 Filipinos and one Russian — was attacked with sea drones and skiffs, according to its manager, Cosmoship Management.