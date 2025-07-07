With a wrench in hand, Ukrainian refugee Oleksandr Belyba is busy repairing a van in a garage in the Polish capital.

The 33-year-old is devoted to his work, and wants to stay in Poland, which benefits economically from refugees but where anti-migrant sentiment is rising.

"It's impossible not to work in Poland, and Ukrainians are people that can't just sit idle," said Belyba, who spent 13 months on the front line fighting off the Russian invasion, and arrived in Poland half a year ago to work in a repair shop owned by a childhood friend from Dnipro.