When Mate Hegedus heard Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warn Pride organizers in late February not to bother preparing for this year's parade in the capital Budapest, he was initially shocked.

"Then, the reality of his words set in, and the fear started," said Hegedus, who watched Orban's state of the nation address, where he made the remarks, on television. Hegedus is one of the 15-strong team of Pride organizers.

"It's such a prominent person for these words to come from," said Hegedus, who is nonbinary.