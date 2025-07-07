Leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations on Sunday condemned attacks on Gaza and Iran, called for reforms of global institutions and presented the bloc as a haven for multilateral diplomacy amid violent conflicts and trade wars.

With forums such as the Group of Seven and Group of 20 hamstrung by divisions and the disruptive "America First" approach of U.S. President Donald Trump, expansion of the BRICS has opened new space for diplomatic coordination.

In opening remarks to the summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva drew a parallel with the Cold War's Non-Aligned Movement, a group of developing nations that resisted joining either side of a polarized global order.