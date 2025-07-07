Israel said early Monday that it carried out a wave of strikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeida and other areas held by the Houthi rebels.

In a statement, Israel said its fighter jets had "struck and destroyed terror infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime. Among the targets were the ports of Hodeida, Ras Isa, and Salif."

It said the strikes were "in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel."