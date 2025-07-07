Japan is looking to transfer secondhand Maritime Self-Defense Force Abukuma-class destroyer escorts to the Philippines, in what would mark Tokyo’s first export of an entire major naval platform in decades.

Such a move would come as Japan aims to boost the defense capabilities of like-minded neighbors as a counter to growing Chinese military assertiveness.

The Philippine Navy confirmed earlier media reports, saying in a statement Sunday that navy officials are preparing to conduct a “joint visual inspection” of the 109 meter-long vessels, reportedly slated for later this summer, following an invitation by Japan’s Defense Ministry.