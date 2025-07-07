More public day care centers in Hiroshima Prefecture are adopting a subscription service that offers an unlimited supply of disposable diapers and baby wipes for a fixed monthly fee.

In addition to the cities of Kure and Akitakata, as well as the town of Kaita — all in the prefecture — the service became available at all 86 public day care centers in the city of Hiroshima, starting in April.

The service is helping reduce the burdens of parents, who had to bring in diapers for their children, and day care teachers, who had been managing each child’s diapers.