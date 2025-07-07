A customer allegedly stabbed to death two women working at a girls bar, where female staff serve drinks, in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, in the early hours of Sunday.

The two — the bar manager, Tomoka Takeuchi, 27, and an employee, Rin Ito, 26 — were later confirmed dead at a hospital. The cause of death is believed to be hemorrhagic shock.

The Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested the attacker, Ichiro Yamashita, 41, an unemployed resident of the city of Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. He has admitted to the charges.

The police plan to upgrade the charges to murder as they investigate further details.

According to the police, Yamashita had visited the bar several times before the incident. On the day of the attack, he entered the bar with Ito, holding a knife in each hand. He immediately stabbed Takeuchi and Ito multiple times in the back and other parts of their bodies. There were five or six other people in the store at the time, but none of them were injured.