As Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako departed Japan for an official visit to Mongolia on Sunday, Shuzo Yamada recalls his internment experience in the country nearly 80 years ago, a memory that remains vivid for the 107-year-old Japanese man.
The imperial couple will offer flowers Tuesday at a memorial for Japanese who were captured by the Soviet Union after World War II and died while detained in Mongolia.
"Without water or food, I had an unimaginable experience," says Yamada, who heads the national association for former detainees and now lives in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture.
