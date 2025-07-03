The threat from espionage is high in Switzerland as global insecurity increases, with the main threats emanating from Russia and China, the country's Federal Intelligence Service warned Wednesday.

"The security situation around Switzerland is deteriorating year by year," the FIS said in its annual overview.

"A global confrontation is emerging, with the USA on one side and China and Russia on the other. This has direct implications for Switzerland: the threat of espionage is high and proliferation activities are increasing."