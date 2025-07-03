A fresh CIA review agreed with earlier conclusions that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton — while criticizing what it called procedural flaws.

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe said he had ordered the review to focus on the earlier report’s "most debated judgment — that Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘aspired’ to help then-candidate Donald Trump win the election.” The report found no reason to retract that claim.

"While the overall assessment was deemed defensible, the identified procedural anomalies and tradecraft issues highlight critical lessons for handling controversial or politically charged topics,” it said. At the same time, the review highlighted the 2016 assessment’s "analytic rigor.”